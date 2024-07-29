E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UK police arrest man after at least eight stabbed in north west England

I am deeply concerned at the very serious incident in Southport, says Britain's interior minister

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
All my thoughts are with the families &amp; loved ones of those affected. I have spoken to the Merseyside Police &amp; Crime Commissioner to convey full support to the police &amp; thanks to the emergency services responding, Britain's Home Secretary Yvette Cooper posted on X. — AFP file
All my thoughts are with the families & loved ones of those affected. I have spoken to the Merseyside Police & Crime Commissioner to convey full support to the police & thanks to the emergency services responding, Britain's Home Secretary Yvette Cooper posted on X. — AFP file

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 6:05 PM

Last updated: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 6:06 PM

British emergency services said a man had been arrested after at least eight people were stabbed in Southport, northwest England, on Monday, with a local children's hospital declaring a major incident.

North West Ambulance Service said it had treated eight patients with stab injuries who had been taken to three different hospitals, including Alder Hey Children's Hospital.


Merseyside Police said armed police had arrested a man and seized a knife after being called to reports of a stabbing at around 11.50am. There was no wider threat to the public, they added.

"I am deeply concerned at the very serious incident in Southport," Britain's interior minister Yvette Cooper said on X.


"All my thoughts are with the families & loved ones of those affected. I have spoken to the Merseyside Police & Crime Commissioner to convey full support to the police & thanks to the emergency services responding."

Alder Hey Children's Hospital said it had declared a major incident and its emergency department was extremely busy. It asked parents only to bring their children in if it was urgent.



More news from World