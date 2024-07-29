UK junior doctors reach improved pay deal: Report

US Vice-President had one of the best weeks that we've seen in politics in the last 50 years, says campaign co-chair Landrieu
Junior doctors in England have reached an improved pay deal with the British government, which could result in their earnings rising by about 20 per cent over two years, the Times newspaper reported on Monday.
Junior doctors have staged a series of strikes since early 2023 over demands for better pay, including the longest walkout in the 75-year history of the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) in January.
The British Medical Association (BMA), which represents around 50,000 junior doctors, has been seeking a 35 per cent pay rise, which it says is necessary to cover the impact of inflation over several years.
Britain's previous, Conservative government held several rounds of talks with the BMA, but failed to reach a breakthrough in pay negotiations and end the strikes.
The Times said the BMA's junior doctors committee had recommended an offer to its members, which would include a backdated pay rise of 4.05 per cent for 2023-24, on top of an existing 8.8 per cent-10.3 per cent increase.
For 2024-25, they will receive a further rise of six per cent, topped up by a consolidated 1,000 pounds ($1,285) payment, with the overall package over two years representing a 20 per cent rise, the report said.
Asked about the report, a spokesman for Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "We've said that we want to work constructively to bring these strikes to an end ... we're committed to finding a solution and resolving this dispute."
Strikes have heaped more pressure on an already overburdened NHS, leading to thousands of cancelled appointments and procedures. A list of patients waiting to begin hospital treatment has ballooned to more than seven million cases.
There were 75 people on the small boat that was first monitored off the port of Calais in the early hours of Sunday
Albanese turns to veteran government problem solver Tony Burke to take charge of Home Affairs and Immigration portfolios
Rome seeks to improve trade ties with Beijing after it exited President Xi's flagship Belt and Road infrastructure investment scheme last year
Train traffic on the main line west out of Paris was already 'practically normal' and 'three out of four' high-speed TGV trains were running on the main line north from the capital, according to operator SNCF
The quake was at a depth of 10 km
The tanker sank in bad weather off Manila early on Thursday, killing one crew member and leaving the country facing the possibility of its worst oil spill ever
Sunday's controversy echoed the gaffe at Friday's opening ceremony, when South Korea's Olympic team was incorrectly introduced as North Korea