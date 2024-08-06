E-Paper

UAE urges citizens to evacuate Bangladesh, return to country immediately

The Ministry also warned citizens against visiting areas witnessing riots and demonstrations amid ongoing unrest

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 11:05 PM

Last updated: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 11:13 PM

The UAE Embassy in Dhaka urged all its citizens in Bangladesh to return to the UAE as soon as possible, in light of current events unfolding in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also warned UAE nationals against visiting areas witnessing riots and protests, and to avoid crowded areas.


UAE citizens in Bangladesh can contact the following number: 0097180044444.

The Ministry also calls on UAE nationals to register on the “Tawajudi” service which provides consular services for its citizens.


On Monday, Bangladeshi missions called upon their fellow citizens in UAE to exercise "utmost restraint" and abide by the local laws.

ALSO READ:

