UAE urges citizens to evacuate Bangladesh, return to country immediately

Jaishankar confirms Hasina is in India, where she fled on Monday as protesters stormed her palace
The UAE Embassy in Dhaka urged all its citizens in Bangladesh to return to the UAE as soon as possible, in light of current events unfolding in the country.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also warned UAE nationals against visiting areas witnessing riots and protests, and to avoid crowded areas.
UAE citizens in Bangladesh can contact the following number: 0097180044444.
The Ministry also calls on UAE nationals to register on the “Tawajudi” service which provides consular services for its citizens.
On Monday, Bangladeshi missions called upon their fellow citizens in UAE to exercise "utmost restraint" and abide by the local laws.
Use of language such as a 'civil war' is in no way acceptable, says Justice Minister Heidi Alexander
Anwar's posts included a video showing the premier on a phone call with a Hamas official, offering his condolences
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week
Since last September, cases have surged in Congo due to a strain of the virus, which has recently been detected in nearby African countries
Earlier, the UK government urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately
Unrest related to misinformation about a mass stabbing that killed three young girls earlier this week has spread to multiple towns and cities
More than 750 million people worldwide suffer from hunger, reveals report