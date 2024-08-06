UAE urges citizens to evacuate Bangladesh, return to country immediately

Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 11:05 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 11:13 PM

The UAE Embassy in Dhaka urged all its citizens in Bangladesh to return to the UAE as soon as possible, in light of current events unfolding in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also warned UAE nationals against visiting areas witnessing riots and protests, and to avoid crowded areas.

UAE citizens in Bangladesh can contact the following number: 0097180044444.