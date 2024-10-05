Look: UAE President arrives in Serbia on official visit

Photos: WAM

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 3:11 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 3:27 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed arrived on Saturday in Belgrade, Serbia on a working visit.

Upon his arrival at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport, Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, along with other officials.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.