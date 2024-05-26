E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE offers condolences to Papua New Guinea over victims of landslide

The ministry wished for a speedy recovery for all those who were injured

By Wam

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 5:10 PM

The UAE conveyed its sincere condolences and expressed its solidarity with Papua New Guinea over the victims of a landslide, which resulted in hundreds of deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the government and people of Papua New Guinea, and to the families of the victims


It also wished for a speedy recovery for all those who were injured.

ALSO READ:



More news from World