UAE leaders join world in congratulating new Iran president

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections in Iran.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar congratulatory messages to the Iranian President-elect.
Meanwhile, world leaders of different countries also congratulated Pezeshkian.
King Salman, in a message to Pezeshkian, expressed hope for the "continued development of relations which link our two countries and our two brotherly peoples," according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
He also expressed his wish for further "coordination and dialogue to strengthen regional and international peace and security," SPA said.
Kuwait Emir Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, another Gulf state, also sent a cable of congratulations to Pezeshkian, wishing "more prosperity and development" for the Islamic republic, Kuwait's official KUNA news agency said.
"Looking forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our warm and long-standing bilateral relationship for the benefit of our peoples and the region," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on social media platform X.
"I am willing to work with the President to lead the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership towards deeper advancement," state news agency Xinhua reported Chinese President Xi Jinping as saying.
