UAE issues advisory to citizens in New Zealand after floods

After the Charles University firing that killed 14 people, the country is likely to tighten its gun law
The UAE Embassy in Wellington has issued an advisory to citizens in New Zealand.
The authority took to X, formerly Twitter, to post an advisory. The notice said: "The UAE Embassy in Wellington calls upon the citizens of the country in New Zealand to exercise caution due to floods in the Gore and Queenstown areas."
The mission even asked UAE citizens in New Zealand to follow safety instructions issued by authorities.
They have also provided numbers to contact in cases of emergency. They are: 0097180024 or 0097180044444.
ALSO READ:
After the Charles University firing that killed 14 people, the country is likely to tighten its gun law
US abstains from voting to avoid a veto as the resolution calls for urgent steps to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities
The drug was seized from a ship off the Portuguese coast and from several buildings in Galicia
A unit specialising in organised crime is investigating suspicions of human trafficking and arrested two people for questioning
Bajrang Punia, the first Indian wrestler to win four world championship medals, announces to return Padma Shri
Emmanuel Macron's office says the invitation for January 26 is an 'extremely strong gesture' for Indo-French ties
The brightly lit tree was seen slowly leaning over, then collapsing next to a Christmas market as a merry-go-round spun on the historic town square
The shooter was described as an 'excellent student with no criminal record'; initial investigations reveal that he also killed his father, as well as a man and his two-month-old daughter