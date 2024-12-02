'UAE is open for sports': Ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali on hosting India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match

Photo: AFP file

UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, stated that UAE is open to hosting the blockbuster cricket match between the two arch-rivals India and Pakistan amid the uncertainty going around the ICC Champions Trophy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made its stance clear about not travelling to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. On the other hand, the PCB has been firm about hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan.

In the latest development, on Sunday, sources told Geo News that a new formula has been worked out by which India would play all their ICC matches, which are supposed to be played in Pakistan, in Dubai. Along with this, Pakistan will also play their matches in Dubai which are scheduled to be played in India.

According to Geo News, this formula will be applicable for the next three years, starting from the Champions Trophy 2025.

With discussions going over the best possible way to host the tournament, Abdulnasser Alshaali expressed the desire to host the action-packed clash in UAE.

"Why wouldn't we? We have always hosted such games. We will continue to host such games. The UAE is open for business and open for sports," Abdulnasser Alshaali told ANI when asked if the UAE would be willing to host the India and Pakistan Champions Trophy match.

On Friday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) held a meeting with all the members to decide the fate of the Champions Trophy, which will be held in Pakistan next year.