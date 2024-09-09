UAE: How Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince kept a three-generation tradition alive in India

Three generations of Zayed family have visited India. (From left) Sheikh Zayed in 1975; Mohamed bin Zayed in 2016; Khaled bin Zayed in 2024. Photos: WAM file

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 7:24 PM Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 8:26 PM

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday planted an Amaltas (Cassia fistula) sapling at Rajghat, becoming the third-generation leader from the UAE's ruling family to do so.

This marks the first time in the history of Rajghat that three generations of leaders from a single nation have planted trees honouring the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, signifying the deep-rooted and growing relationship between the India and the UAE.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokeperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "In the footsteps of the Mahatma for a greener planet: Continuing a historic tradition, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, planted a sapling at Rajghat today, highlighting the India-UAE sustainability connect and Mahatma's universal teachings."

Jaiswal also wrote, "He is the third generation leader from the UAE to plant a sapling at Rajghat. Earlier, former Prez Sheikh Zayed and Prez @mohamedbinzayed had planted saplings here."

President Sheikh Mohamed at Rajghat in 2106; Sheikh Khaled bn Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday. Photos: WAM file/ANI