UAE: Dh150 million allocated for 'Influencer HQ' to provide year-round support

Published: Fri 12 Jan 2024, 10:27 AM

Content creators in the UAE got a shot in the arm on Wednesday night with the allocation of a fund worth Dh150 million to support them and the decision to establish a permanent influencers headquarters that provides year-round support.

The announcement came during the 1 Billion Followers Summit organised by the New Media Academy in Dubai. The event also saw the graduation of 90 content creators as part of the ‘Social Media Professional Programme’.

Making the announcement, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, pointed out that media is a true mirror of the communities and the aspirations of the people. "This is why media must keep up with the world’s knowledge, sciences and technologies, evolve its concepts and tools, and consolidate its role as a window into our national and cultural achievements."

He highlighted the importance of content creation as a tool that conveys the UAE’s story to the world, and a window into its traditions, cultural accomplishments, and the creativity of its new generations that turns ideas into reality and drives the progress of humanity.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, pointed out that the fund is dedicated to supporting content creators with exceptional opportunities to fulfil their potential, grow their business and showcase the accomplishments and ambitions of the Emirati people to the world. These efforts will solidify the UAE’s position as a global capital for digital content.

Establishing a permanent influencers headquarters, a collaboration between the UAE Government Media Office and the New Media Academy, aims to bring together top influencers and content creators, providing the optimal environment to create top content and contribute to sustainable development goals. It will benefit media professionals and social media influencers, including content producers, developers and publishers.

The Dh150 million fund to support content creators aims to support the development of highly creative and impactful content, help content creators hone their skills and enter global markets to introduce the UAE story, its achievements and cultural contributions.

The fund also aims to attract investments in new media — a high-potential and fast-growing economic sector — nurture and empower storytelling to enhance content quality with the help of experts, and encourage the development of contemporary local content that serves the UAE's future aspirations and further establishes its status a global hub for meaningful media.

The permanent influencers headquarters offers a host of services, including a dedicated studio for filming, courses on storytelling, photography, broadcasting and platform management among other areas.

It also helps them gain expertise to execute their own ideas and content, and learn skills and techniques to create impactful content, in addition to providing technical support in collaboration with world renowned names, including Google and Facebook.

ALSO READ: