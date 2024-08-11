Two migrants die trying to cross Channel to Britain

In this drone view an inflatable dinghy carrying migrants makes its way towards England in the English Channel, Britain, on August 6, 2024. — Reuters file

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 9:16 PM Last updated: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 9:17 PM

Two people were found dead after a boat carrying migrants trying to cross the Channel from near the French port of Calais to Britain ran into difficulties early on Sunday, French authorities said.

Fifty-three other people were rescued.

Tackling illegal immigration has been a priority for both the British and French governments. Thousands have arrived in Britain this year in small, overloaded boats.

Last month, at least five migrants died while trying to cross the Channel from France.