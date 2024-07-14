Two killed in shooting in German town

Policemen tape off the site of a crime in Albstadt-Lautlingen near Reutlingen, southern Germany, on Sunday. — AFP

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 7:17 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 7:18 PM

Two people were shot dead in southwestern Germany on Sunday, police said, adding that the suspected gunman was also found dead in what appeared to be a domestic incident.

The attacker was reportedly a hunter, according to Bild newspaper and broadcaster SWR.

Police in the Reutlingen region said they received several reports of gunshots in the town of Albstadt-Lautlingen shortly after 12.30pm.

Officers arrived at the scene to find three people dead "including the suspected perpetrator", Reutlingen police wrote on X.

Two others were injured, they said, in what appeared to be a family tragedy. "Initial findings point to a domestic incident," they said on X. Regional broadcaster SWR, citing security sources, said the gunman was a 63-year-old man who killed his mother and son and injured his wife and daughter. The injured women were taken to hospital by helicopter, SWR added.

The incident triggered a large police deployment, with numerous emergency vehicles pictured in the area.