E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Two French military aircraft collide mid-air

The accident occurred in Colombey-les-Belles, a town in northeastern France

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
AFP file
AFP file

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 4:59 PM

Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 5:00 PM

Two Rafale fighter jets collided in midair before crashing to the ground in northeastern France on Wednesday, civil and military authorities said.

A search for one of the crews was under way.


The two jets were from the Saint-Dizier air base, an air force spokesman in Paris told AFP.

One of the pilots ejected himself, he said.


But an instructor and a student pilot from the second aircraft were still missing.

"We are still looking for the second crew," the spokesman said.

The accident occurred in Colombey-les-Belles, a town in northeastern France, according to the prefecture.


More news from World