Turkey's priority is fulfilling Nato responsibilities, says defence minister

Turkey is fully committed to its responsibilities to Nato, its defence minister told Reuters, amid concern amongst some Western allies that Ankara may be tilting away from the West.

Last month, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey wants to be a partner in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) — a security, political and economic club launched in 2001 by Russia, China and Central Asian states as a counterweight to Western alliances.

Defence Minister Yasar Guler said in a written interview that Turkey's membership of Nato does not prevent it from developing relations with the SCO.

"Apart from that, our priority is to fulfil our responsibilities to Nato as an important ally and to strengthen the solidarity with our allies. Our focus should be that Nato is prepared, determined and strong," he added.

Ankara's interest in the Brics group of nations and its friendly ties with Russia, namely in energy, tourism and defence, have stirred fears among Western nations that Turkey's alliances may be pivoting. However, Ankara has repeatedly said it remains a committed Nato ally.

Since it was sanctioned by the United States and removed from the F-35 fighter jet programme in 2019 due to its acquisition of Russian S-400 defences, Ankara has been working to procure 40 Block-70 F-16 fighter jets and 79 modernisation kits from Washington. The deal was approved after Turkey's blessing of Sweden's Nato bid.

Guler said the acquisition of the jets was continuing in line with the set calendar and talks on the details were underway.

"We are pleased with the accord reached on the procurement of the F-16s and modernisation, and we hope the project will be completed without a problem until the last jet is delivered," he said.

Asked whether Turkey wanted to return to the F-35 programme, Guler said talks between Ankara and Washington continued on the matter.

He added Turkey remained interested in buying 40 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets from Germany, Britain, and Spain, but that there was no concrete development yet and he hoped for a positive response from its allies.

Normalisation with Syria

Last month, Erdogan said he would invite Syrian President Bashar Al Assad to discuss normalising ties, which Ankara severed after the 2011 Syrian war.

Assad has said talks could only happen if they focus on core issues, including the withdrawal of Turkish forces from the north of Syria. Guler said the neighbours could meet at a ministerial level again — as part of Ankara's regional charm offensive launched in 2020 — if suitable conditions are created. "We are ready to provide all the support we can for a comprehensive constitution to be accepted, for free elections to be held, and for a comprehensive normalisation and security atmosphere to be created, and only when these are done and the security of our border is fully ensured will we do what is necessary through mutual coordination," he said, in response to a question on the possibility of a Turkish pullout. He said recent joint steps taken by Turkey and Iraq in terms of counter-terrorism marked a "turning point" in ties, adding technical work on establishing a joint operations centre for military activities was continuing. He added that the Iraqi part of a planned Development Road Project trade corridor with Iraq, Turkey, Qatar and the UAE, was under threat from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militia and needed securing. 'Balanced approach' Guler also said Turkey continued its "balanced and active approach" for a possible peace between Russia and Ukraine, adding that a ceasefire should be a priority. Turkey shares a maritime border with the two nations in the Black Sea and has sought to maintain good ties with both since Russia's attack two years ago, providing military and political support to Ukraine, while opposing western sanctions on Russia.

He also said Turkey's decision last month to send naval support to the waters of Somalia, which has become a key ally in recent years, aimed to expand Ankara's counter-terrorism support to Mogadishu into maritime security.