Turkey removed from FATF money laundering grey list

Country has made significant progress in improving its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regime, the Paris-based body said

By Reuters

Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek in Ankara, Turkey, May 13, 2024. Photo: Reuters file
Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 4:17 PM

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the international body in charge of coordinating and assessing policies to fight money laundering and terrorism financing, on Friday said it removed Turkey from its 'grey list' of jurisdictions under special scrutiny.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Turkey has made significant progress in improving its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regime, the Paris-based body said in a statement.

