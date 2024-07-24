Trump shooter Googled details on JFK assassination, says FBI

Last Generation group said on X that it had blocked air traffic at the Cologne-Bonn airport, and published pictures of several activists with their hands glued to the runway
The man who tried to kill former President Donald Trump conducted online research about how Lee Harvey Oswald assassinated former President John F. Kennedy, FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers on Wednesday.
In testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Wray said that starting around July 6, Thomas Crooks "became very focused on President Trump and his rally" and conducted a Google search which asked, "how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?"
The gene therapy meets the main goal of showing non-inferiority compared to the Factor VIII replacement therapy in reducing the annual bleeding rate in patients
The record had last been set for four consecutive days in a row in early July 2023; before that, the hottest day was in August 2016
Seoul to mobilise chemical response teams in the escalating tit-for-tat propaganda war
354 passengers and 31 vessels were stranded in ports while airlines cancelled 13 flights on Wednesday
The protesters, organised by activist group Jewish Voice for Peace, wore red T-shirts bearing the phrases 'not in our name' and 'Jews say stop arming Israel'
Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee on Monday when she secured a majority of delegates to the party convention in August
National Adaptation Programme to protect against soaring temperatures, flooding or coastal erosion is inadequate and unlawful, say claimants