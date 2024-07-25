Trump says Musk never told him about any $45 million donation

Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump gestures on the day of his campaign in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 24, 2024. — Reuters

Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump on Thursday said billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk never told him that he planned to give $45 million for his campaign, adding that he disagrees with any electric car mandate.

"I disagree with the electric cars for everybody," Trump told Fox News in an interview. "You want to have a choice, and that includes electric."