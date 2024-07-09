E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Trump says he thinks Biden will stay in White House race

He's got an ego and he doesn't want to quit, says Trump in his first interview since Biden's dismal performance in their presidential debate

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Attendees record former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on their phones as he holds a campaign rally at Crotona Park in the Bronx borough of New York City on May 23, 2024. — Reuters
Attendees record former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on their phones as he holds a campaign rally at Crotona Park in the Bronx borough of New York City on May 23, 2024. — Reuters

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 4:25 PM

Donald Trump said in an interview on Monday night that he thinks President Joe Biden will stay in the race for the White House despite calls for him to drop out over concerns about his mental fitness.

"I think he, you know, might very well stay in," Trump told Sean Hannity on Fox News, in his first interview since Biden's dismal performance in their presidential debate late last month.


"He's got an ego and he doesn't want to quit," Trump said.

The Republican ex-president also gave his first detailed account of the CNN-hosted debate in Atlanta, during which Biden often lost his train of thought and at times spoke incoherently, looking dazed.


"I will tell you. It was a strange debate, because within a couple of minutes, the answers given by him were, they didn't, they didn't make a lot of sense," Trump said.

Trump said he intentionally did not look much at Biden as he spoke.

"I did take a couple of peeks when he was in the midst of giving some really bad answers," Trump said.

"They weren't even answers. They were just words put together that had no meaning or sense."



More news from World