Trump sanctions ICC over Israel, US probes

US President Donald Trump has authorised economic and travel sanctions targeting people who work on International Criminal Court investigations of US citizens or US allies such as Israel, drawing condemnation - but also some praise - abroad.

The ICC is a permanent court that can prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression against the territory of member states or by their nationals.

Trump's move, on Thursday, coincided with a visit to Washington by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the ICC over the war in Gaza.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other EU leaders said on Friday that Trump was wrong to impose sanctions on the ICC.

"Sanctions are the wrong tool," said Scholz. "They jeopardise an institution that is supposed to ensure that the dictators of this world cannot simply persecute people and start wars, and that is very important."

Antonio Costa, the president of the European Council of EU leaders, wrote on social media platform Bluesky that sanctioning the ICC "undermines the international criminal justice system as a whole".

The Netherlands, the host nation of the court based in The Hague, also said it regretted the sanctions.

The ICC itself condemned the sanctions and said it "stands firmly by its personnel and pledges to continue providing justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities across the world, in all situations before it."

But Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a staunch ally of Trump, said the sanctions showed it might be time to leave the ICC.

"It's time for Hungary to review what we're doing in an international organization that is under U.S. sanctions! New winds are blowing in international politics. We call it the Trump-tornado," he said on X.

Asset freezes, travel bans

Court officials convened meetings in The Hague on Friday to discuss the implications of the sanctions, a source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The US sanctions include freezing any US assets of those designated and barring them and their families from visiting the United States.

It was unclear how quickly the US would announce names of people sanctioned. During the first Trump administration in 2020, Washington imposed sanctions on then-prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and one of her top aides over the ICC's investigation into alleged war crimes by American troops in Afghanistan.