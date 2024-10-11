Sharjah-bound flight reports hydraulic failure, lands safely later at India's Trichy airport

Photo: Reuters file

An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah landed safely at Tiruchirapalli airport after experiencing issues with its landing gear, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) monitored the situation, and the airport was put on alert mode during the incident.

"The Air India Express Flight IX 613 from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah has landed safely at Tiruchirapalli airport. DGCA was monitoring the situation. The landing gear was opening. The flight has landed normally. The airport was put on alert mode," MoCA.

Previously it was reported that the flight experienced a technical problem (hydraulic failure) and was circling in the air to burn off fuel before it could make the landing attempt at Trichy airport, said Airport Director Gopalakrishnan.