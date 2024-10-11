Fri, Oct 11, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 8, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon33°C

Sharjah-bound flight reports hydraulic failure, lands safely later at India's Trichy airport

The airport was put on alert mode as the Air India Express flight circled in the air to burn off fuel

Published: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 7:28 PM

Updated: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 7:42 PM

  • By
  • ANI

Top Stories

UAE: Expat nurse dies in Abu Dhabi; tributes pour in on social media

UAE seized over Dh2 billion in assets linked to suspicious financial activities in 2023

UAE's NCM warns of potential tropical depression in Arabian sea next week

Photo: Reuters file

Photo: Reuters file

An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah landed safely at Tiruchirapalli airport after experiencing issues with its landing gear, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) monitored the situation, and the airport was put on alert mode during the incident.


Recommended For You

Stop Israel from bombing Iran's oil sites, Gulf states urge US

Israel strikes central Beirut, killing 18, injuring 92

Watch: Heavy rains in Fujairah, cars wade through flooded roads; authorities direct traffic

‘Ratan Tata never jumped queues’: UAE business leaders share life lessons they learnt from the titan

Up to Dh50,000 fine: New UAE domestic violence law to offer victims greater protection

 

"The Air India Express Flight IX 613 from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah has landed safely at Tiruchirapalli airport. DGCA was monitoring the situation. The landing gear was opening. The flight has landed normally. The airport was put on alert mode," MoCA.

Previously it was reported that the flight experienced a technical problem (hydraulic failure) and was circling in the air to burn off fuel before it could make the landing attempt at Trichy airport, said Airport Director Gopalakrishnan.


To ensure safety, over 20 ambulances and fire tenders were kept on standby at the airport, Gopalakrishnan added.

Further details are awaited.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story