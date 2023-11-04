Three dead after plane crashes in Australia bushfire fight

It aims to explore the vital role of culture in the prosperity of cities and establish the foundations for sustainable development
Three people were killed after a light aircraft crashed in remote northern Australia Saturday while helping in the battle against bushfires, emergency services said.
The plane went down near the outback town of McKinlay, more than 1,600 kilometres (1,000 miles) northwest of Queensland's state capital Brisbane.
It was being used for fire mapping, authorities said, as more than a dozen fires continue to burn across the state.
The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.
Australia is facing its most intense bushfire season since 2019-2020, when a series of out-of-control infernos raged across the eastern seaboard — razing swathes of forest, killing millions of animals, and blanketing cities in noxious smoke.
ALSO READ:
It aims to explore the vital role of culture in the prosperity of cities and establish the foundations for sustainable development
The quake was at a depth of 94 km
At the start of his presidency in 2017, he imposed sweeping restrictions on entry of travellers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Sudan
According to the authority, the quake occurred at 3.32pm local time
He is the first major candidate to leave a race that has been dominated by his former boss-turned-rival, Donald Trump
Russia dismisses the initiative as biased as Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan wins support from more countries
The body of Robert Card, a 40-year-old army reservist, was discovered Friday night inside a tractor trailer near a recycling centre where he used to work
Tens of thousands of BNP supporters come out in protest, calling for a free and fair vote under a caretaker government