This smart fridge is the talk of the town

Published: Thu 7 Dec 2023, 6:00 AM

The future is finally here — a fridge that talks.

Here is a gadget that can tell you recipes, speak in different languages, can alert you if your leave its door open, can also remind you that you’re not following its recipe properly — if you forgot that extra spoon of sauce to add. And yes, it can play music from your favourite apps too!

Samsung on Tuesday launched its Family Hub refrigerator in Dubai, which it claims is the industry’s smartest fridge and the future of connected homes. Through the SmartThings App, the Family Hub links various smart devices, allowing users to turn the linked devices on/off, adjust settings, coordinate activities, and limit power usage. Moreover, users can listen to music, watch TV, and easily share pictures, videos and handwritten notes among family members right from the fridge's screen.

The Samsung Food app simplifies cooking with over 10,000 recipes across 32 cuisines, leveraging Food AI technology. The Smart Recipes feature provides a personalized weekly meal planner based on user preferences and fridge contents.

Transforming the kitchen atmosphere, the Family Hub refrigerator functions as a virtual jukebox with a 25W speaker. Doubling as a multimedia hub, it mirrors content from Samsung Smart TVs and phones onto its touchscreen. With connectivity for up to six screens, users can sync calendars, prepare briefs, stay informed, and effortlessly share media and notes, creating entertaining and connected kitchen experiences.

Samsung has also tied up with Smiles, the e& app, to allow grocery shopping through its app. The company is in talks with several other local firms to widen the app availability, Burcin Arabul, director of Home Appliances Division for Samsung Gulf Electronics, told Khaleej Times.