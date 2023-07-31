'This Barbie has a Nobel Prize': Malala Yousafzai’s post is a big hit online

Macron warns that attacks on France and its interests would not be tolerated and anyone who attacks French citizens will see an immediate response
Women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai has shared a delightful picture with her husband Asser Malik, and it seems even she is not immune to the Barbie fever. In the photo, uploaded on Twitter as well as on Instagram, Malala and Asser are seen posing together inside a photo booth, which resembles a Barbie box.
For the caption, Malala picked her version of the iconic Barbie line, “She is everything. He’s just Ken.”
“This Barbie has a Nobel Prize. He’s just Ken,” Malala wrote.
The Nobel Peace Price laureate’s post soon drew a reaction from her husband who wrote, “I’m Kenough”.
Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik went to see the movie, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, this weekend. Malala shared an Instagram post and declared that they “loved the movie”. She added, “It was so funny and thoughtful I hope this caption doesn’t hurt all the Kens as much as the movie Ken.”
A lot of users reacted to Malala’s Barbie post.
“The best one I’ve seen yet!” a user wrote.
“You are the coolest there is! That caption is everything,” a comment read.
One person wrote, “This is funny and adorable”.
Malala Yousafzai is the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner who received the award in 2014 for her “fight for the right of every child to receive an education". She shared the prize with Indian child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi.
The craze around Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has seen everything from people heading to the theatres in pink outfits to artists imagining celebs in the Barbie world using artificial intelligence. The film was released in most countries on July 21 and stars actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
In the UAE, Barbie is yet to release, but a few days ago a CGI video of a giant Barbie doll next to the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai had surfaced on the internet.
Restaurants and eateries too have started offering Barbie-themed dishes in the UAE like pink dosa, Barbie-themed afternoon tea, and pink poached eggs, among others.
ALSO READ:
Macron warns that attacks on France and its interests would not be tolerated and anyone who attacks French citizens will see an immediate response
Algeria unilaterally cut ties with Morocco in 2021 and halted the flow of a gas pipeline to Spain via Morocco
The quake was 10 km deep, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said
The French government called for a return to constitutional order
Prosecutors confirmed the arrest on charges of money laundering and illicit enrichment
Noushad from Kerala says he left home after wife and her friends assaulted him following a quarrel at home
One person arrested in connection with the rape and murder of the child of migrant workers from Bihar
The actor previously described Musk as the 'perfect ex-husband'