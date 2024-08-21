Tesla to recall more than 9,000 Model X SUVs, NHTSA says

The virus has swept across the Democratic Republic of Congo, killing more than 570 people so far this year
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tesla is recalling 9,136 Model X sports utility vehicles over a trim on the roof that could separate, increasing the risk of a crash.
"The front and centre roof cosmetic trim pieces may be adhered to the vehicle without primer. As a result, one or both pieces of trim may separate from the vehicle," NHTSA said in a letter dated August 20.
The letter said the EV maker will test adhesion of the roof trim and reattach the trim pieces as necessary at no cost to owners of the vehicles.
Italian authorities have opened a probe into the incident, while the UK's marine accident investigation branch is sending four inspectors to Palermo
Top US diplomat says Israel accepts Gaza proposal, urges Hamas to do same
Guanabara Bay battles pollution not only from visiting vessels and oil rig accidents, but also from old ships abandoned in its waters and runoff from cities
Tens of thousands of displaced people have taken refuge in schools since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7
Over the next decade, roughly 300 million Chinese will retire — almost the equivalent of the entire US population, according to Euromonitor
Mediators are urging Israel and Hamas to agree a ceasefire deal that would help secure the release of remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails
Collins Jumaisi, described by police as a 'vampire, a psychopath', had confessed to murdering and dismembering 42 women