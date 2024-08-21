Tesla to recall more than 9,000 Model X SUVs, NHTSA says

A Tesla Model X is shown at a Tesla service centre in Costa Mesa, California, US, on October 20, 2020. — Reuters file

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tesla is recalling 9,136 Model X sports utility vehicles over a trim on the roof that could separate, increasing the risk of a crash.

"The front and centre roof cosmetic trim pieces may be adhered to the vehicle without primer. As a result, one or both pieces of trim may separate from the vehicle," NHTSA said in a letter dated August 20.