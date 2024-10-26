'Terrorist attack' kills 10 police in southeast Iran: Media

Image used for illustrative purpose. A general view of Tehran, Iran. Photo: Reuters.

At least 10 police officers were killed in a "terrorist attack" in an area of southeastern Iran long plagued by unrest, local media reported on Saturday.

They were killed during an attack on "police vehicles" in Sistan-Baluchistan province's Taftan county, the Mehr and Tasnim news agencies reported, without saying how it was carried out.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which occurred some 1,200 kilometres (745 miles) southeast of the capital Tehran.

Saturday's attack was one of the deadliest attacks in the area in recent months.