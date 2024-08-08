Taylor Swift's Vienna shows cancelled after Daesh sympathiser arrest

Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 7:46 AM

The Vienna leg of a tour by American mega-star Taylor Swift has been cancelled after Austria arrested a Daesh sympathiser in connection with an attack plot, the organisers said Wednesday.

Authorities had earlier confirmed the arrest of a 19-year-old sympathiser of the armed group for allegedly planning an attack in the Vienna region, warning he had a "focus" on Swift's three upcoming shows.

"With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety," Barracuda Music said on Instagram.

The organisers added that all ticket holders would receive refunds. About 65,000 spectators were expected at each show scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The man, who had pledged his allegiance to Daesh "in recent weeks", was detained in Lower Austria about an hour from the capital early on Wednesday, Austria's top security chief Franz Ruf told a press conference.

"We have established corresponding preparatory acts and also that there is a focus of the 19-year-old perpetrator on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna," Ruf said.

He said that chemical substances had been seized at the suspect's home.

A second person believed to have been in contact with the suspect was arrested in Vienna.

According to the initial investigation, both suspects radicalised themselves on the internet.

Police had promised to ramp up security measures, including deploying special units for the concerts, while having minimised any concrete danger.

In the official "Swifties" fan group on WhatsApp, panic ensued following the announcement of the shows' cancellation with administrators overwhelmed with thousands of messages.

Marie Sereinig, 15, who had travelled from the south of the Alps to attend the show with her aunt, had spent months planning her outfit for the concert.

"I'm simply shocked and very sad. But I can also understand that Taylor Swift wouldn't dare go on stage in these conditions," she told AFP.

Other fans also shared their dismay.

"I don't really have any words," said Flora Zoe Koberwein, a 20-year-old student, adding, "sorry for those who have travelled so far".