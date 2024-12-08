Syria's Bashar Al Assad is in Moscow: Russian state media

There had been much speculation over Assad whereabouts after reports he fled Damascus
Russian state media says fallen Syrian president Bashar al Assad is in Moscow with his family.
Quoting a source in the Kremlin, Russian state media outlet TASS said Assad and his family members have been provided with asylum in the Russian capital.
There had been much speculation over Assad whereabouts after reports he fled Damascus before the rebels arrived there this morning.
Syrian rebels entered Damascus early Sunday, signalling the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s rule and ending the Assad dynasty after over 50 years.
ALSO READ: