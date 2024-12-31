Syria authorities name HTS military chief as transitional defence minister

Head of Hayat Tahrir Al Sham and Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed Al Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed Al Jolani, sits next to Murhaf Abu Qasra, who has been appointed as Defense Minister in Syria's interim government, in Damascus, Syria in this handout image released on December 21, 2024. — Reuters

Syria's new authorities announced on Tuesday that the military chief of the Islamist group that spearheaded the offensive that toppled longtime ruler Bashar Al Assad had been appointed defence minister in the transitional government.

"The General Command announces the nomination of General Murhaf Abu Qasra as defence minister in the new government of the Syrian Arab Republic," said a statement carried by the official news agency SANA.

Abu Qasra, 41, a former agronomist, led the armed wing of Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) for five years.

As commander of the Islamist rebel forces, he played a key role in the offensive that ousted Assad on December 8 after a lightning advance from north Syria to the capital Damascus.

On Sunday, Abu Qasra was given the rank of general in a decree from HTS chief Ahmed Al Sharaa, now Syria's de facto leader.

Some other key positions in the transitional government, headed by Mohammad Al Bashir, have already been filled.

Bashir, who led the rebels' self-proclaimed "Salvation Government" in their northwestern Idlib bastion, was made interim prime minister until March 1.

In an interview with AFP on December 17, Abu Qasra used his real name for the first time after years of going by his nom de guerre Abu Hassan Al Hamawi, which referenced his native Hama region in central Syria.