Swiss International's Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Kazakhstan

Colonel General Syrskyi tells President Zelensky that Kyiv's forces had advanced 35km into Russia's Kursk region since launching an incursion last week
A Boeing 777 aircraft operated by Swiss International Air Lines flying from Tokyo to Zurich made an emergency landing in Kazakhstan on Saturday due to a medical incident onboard, followed by issues after the aircraft landed, the airline said in a statement.
The Boeing 777-300ER's nose wheel got caught in the grass and was stuck, requiring it to be towed back onto the runway, the statement said. The aircraft will be examined for damage and will be a subject of investigation.
Swiss confirmed that none of the 319 passengers onboard were injured due to the incident.
Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment, outside regular business hours.
A 76-year old man told investigators a wooden electricity pillar outside his home, which had a loose cable fastened to it with a hanger, could have triggered the blaze
Experts warn that, with 2024 expected to be the hottest year in recorded history, elderly people like Chun Loi living in small, poorly ventilated units face greater risks
The former prime minister has been named in two murder cases already, along with senior members of her cabinet
The interim government replacing Hasina has invited UN investigators to probe the violent 'atrocities' that accompanied her ouster, which saw hundreds killed by security forces
A record 39 candidates have entered the fray to contest, none of them women, says Election Commission chairman Rathnayake
India's 1.4 billion people are subject to a common criminal law but rules vary on personal matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance
With more than 1.5 per cent of Gaza's 2.4 million population killed during the war, many people have lost loved ones