Sweden reports first case of mpox outside Africa

On Thursday, the WHO declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years

By Reuters

Researchers at a displaced persons camp, following Mpox cases in Nyiragongo territory near Goma, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo July 16, 2024. Photo: Reuters file
Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 8:08 PM

Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 8:24 PM

Sweden said on Thursday it had confirmed a first case of mpox, a viral infection that spreads through close contact.

Earlier on Thursday, the World Health Organization declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to other countries.

"We have now also during the afternoon had confirmation that we have one case in Sweden of the more grave type of mpox, the one called Clade I," Health and Social Affairs Minister Jakob Forssmed told a news conference.


