Soon, Instagram to 'automatically blur' inappropriate images sent via DMs

It comes a day after at least nine people were killed and more than 1,000 injured by a powerful earthquake in Taiwan
Meta said Thursday that it was developing new tools to protect teenage users from "sextortion" scams on its Instagram platform, which has been accused by US politicians of damaging the mental health of youngsters.
The US firm said in a statement it was testing an AI-driven "nudity protection" tool. The tool would automatically detect and blur images with nudity that were sent to minors on the app's messaging system.
"This way, the recipient is not exposed to unwanted intimate content and has the choice to see the image or not," Capucine Tuffier, in charge of child protection at Meta France, told AFP.
The firm said it would also send messages with advice and safety tips to anyone sending or receiving such messages.
Meta announced in January that it would roll out measures to protect under-18s on its platforms after dozens of US states launched legal action accusing the firm of profiting "from children's pain".
Meta said on Thursday that its latest tools were building on "our longstanding work to help protect young people from unwanted or potentially harmful contact".
ALSO READ:
It comes a day after at least nine people were killed and more than 1,000 injured by a powerful earthquake in Taiwan
Today, the role of the UAE in the global economy is highlighted by its approach in trade, investment, and innovation
The technology that brings us closer to distant cultures and global events also fragments our media ecosystems
Taiwan's worst quake in recent years struck on September 21, 1999, with a magnitude of 7.7, causing 2,400 deaths
A tsunami warning has been issued for Philippines and the islands of southern Japan
The shooting took place at a school in Helsinki suburb, which has around 800 students
FSB says they were involved in the financing and supply of terrorist means to the perpetrators of the Moscow concert hall attack
It was his first appearance at a public royal event since his cancer diagnosis was announced in February