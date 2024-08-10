Small plane crash kills 7 in Chile

It is not clear how the order for employees to offer prayers during non-work hours would be policed
Seven people were killed Friday when the small plane they were travelling in crashed in southern Chile, the country's civil aviation authority said.
Contact was lost with the Piper Navajo aircraft at 9:13 am (1313 GMT), shortly after it took off from Coyhaique, some 1,700 kilometers (1,000 miles) south of Santiago.
"The pilot and his six passengers" died, the General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC) said in a statement, without specifying the cause of the crash.
The presidential delegate for the region, Rodrigo Araya, told reporters that he had instructed the prosecutor's office and the Forensic Medical Service to launch an investigation into the incident.
It was not immediately clear as to when the victims' bodies would be retrieved, due to the difficult weather conditions in the mountainous area.
"A bad weather front is coming, with snow," said Army General Mario Sepulveda, adding it "could take a couple of days, maybe three days."
The crash occurred the same day that a passenger plane in Brazil tumbled out the sky, killing all 61 on board.
ALSO READ:
It is not clear how the order for employees to offer prayers during non-work hours would be policed
Suspicions have arisen on two or three farms in the Nord and three or four in the Aisne, says president of the regional farming union
The latest approval was based on a late-stage trial where Fabhalta showed a 43.8 per cent reduction in proteinuria when compared to placebo
The Ukrainian president makes no direct reference to the situation in a Russian region where Moscow says Kyiv has launched a cross-border assault
The carrier, owned by IAG, says it will continue flying daily to Shanghai and Hong Kong
The youth-led nationwide protests began peacefully in June before turning violent, and more than 50 people have been killed
Amnesty International says security forces killed at least 21 demonstrators in a crackdown on a week of protests over government policies and soaring living costs
Major UK broker Howden says it received three times as many UK home flood claims since September 2023 than in the previous year