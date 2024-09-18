Six million children in SE Asia affected by Yagi disaster: Unicef

Volunteers ride a boat through a flooded area, searching for stranded people following the impact of Typhoon Yagi in Taungnoo city, Myanmar, on Tuesday. — Reuters

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 4:31 PM Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 4:32 PM

Deadly floods and landslides triggered by Typhoon Yagi have affected nearly six million children across Southeast Asia, the UN said on Wednesday, as the death toll from the disaster rose.

Typhoon Yagi brought powerful winds and torrential rainfall to Vietnam, Thailand, Laos and Myanmar when it swept across the region almost two weeks ago.

Thailand reported three more deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll in the kingdom to 18, with a total of 537 fatalities now confirmed across the region.

Six million children have been affected by Yagi, United Nations children's agency UNICEF said in a statement, with access to clean water, education, healthcare, food and shelter all compromised.

"The most vulnerable children and families are facing the most devastating consequences of the destruction left behind by Typhoon Yagi," said June Kunugi, Unicef regional director for East Asia and Pacific.

In Vietnam, about three million people are facing the risk of disease due to a lack of safe drinking water and sanitation, Unicef said.

Almost 400,000 people have been forced from their homes by floods in Myanmar, piling misery on a population already struggling with more than three years of war between the military and armed groups opposed to its rule.