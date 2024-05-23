Schengen visas to cost more from June 11 as European Commission hikes fees by 12%

The garden was created by nine and 10-year-olds from a London school as more than 150,000 visitors are expected at the five-day extravaganza
The European Commission has announced a global increase in short-stay Schengen visa fees, effective from June 11. The decision will see the cost of Schengen visas (visa type C) rise by 12 per cent, impacting travellers planning to visit Europe.
Under the new fee structure, the cost for adult applicants will be Euro 90 (Dh359), up from the current Euro 80 (Dh319). For children aged 6 to below 12 years, the fee will increase from Euro 40 (Dh160) to Euro 45 (Dh180). This hike applies to visa applications submitted worldwide.
The Schengen visa permits travel across 27 European countries, including popular tourist destinations such as France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.
The fee adjustment aims to align with the increasing costs of processing visas and maintaining the security of the Schengen area.
The last fee update was implemented in February 2020, when the adult visa fee was increased to Euro 80 (Dh319) from Euro 60 (Dh240). The European Commission justified the latest hike by citing inflation and the need to cover administrative costs associated with the visa process, which includes background checks, data processing, and maintaining secure entry systems.
Applicants from Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Belarus will pay Euro 35 (Dh140), and applicants from Cabo Verde will pay Euro 60 (Dh240).
