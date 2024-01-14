UAE

Saudi’s Indian embassy helps 3 troubled workers return home

The female workers approached the embassy after they faced work-related issues

by

Web Desk
Officials of the Indian Embassy in Riyadh with the female workers. — Photo: Twitter
Published: Sun 14 Jan 2024, 8:27 PM

The Indian embassy in Riyadh has helped three Indian female workers return home after they approached the embassy.

In a post on social media platform X, the embassy shared a photo of the women at the airport.

According to the post the female workers approached the embassy after they faced work-related issues. The embassy officials managed to obtain their final exit documents with the help of Saudi authorities. The workers travelled to India on Sunday, the embassy said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The embassy extended thanks to Saudi authorities for their proactive help in the matter.

