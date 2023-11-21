Saudi Crown Prince demands serious peace process for Palestinian state

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. — File photo

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 7:58 PM

Saudi Arabia demands the start of a serious and comprehensive peace process to establish a Palestinian state along the borders of 1967, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told a virtual summit of the Brics group on Tuesday.

"The Kingdom's position is constant and firm; there is no way to achieve security and stability in Palestine except through the implementation of international decisions related to the two-state solution," Prince Mohammed said.

Riyadh was invited to the join the Brics bloc earlier this year.

