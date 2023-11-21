Saudi Crown Prince demands serious peace process for Palestinian state

In a historic moment, Pakistan debuted in Miss Universe with Erica Robin as its representative
Saudi Arabia demands the start of a serious and comprehensive peace process to establish a Palestinian state along the borders of 1967, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told a virtual summit of the Brics group on Tuesday.
"The Kingdom's position is constant and firm; there is no way to achieve security and stability in Palestine except through the implementation of international decisions related to the two-state solution," Prince Mohammed said.
Riyadh was invited to the join the Brics bloc earlier this year.
ALSO READ:
In a historic moment, Pakistan debuted in Miss Universe with Erica Robin as its representative
The leaders of the world's biggest economies shake hands and smile as they meet at a historic estate in California for their first talks in a year
For decades after independence, India’s approach to the world was shaped by its historical experience of colonialism
Two others were injured and taken to a hospital after the accident
The ongoing blockade of Gaza has segregated and traumatised the enclave’s 2.3 million inhabitants, depriving them of basic necessities
According to media reports, the man has been taken into custody
The 250 GTO sports car becomes the second most expensive car ever sold at an auction
The couple are parents to three daughters — Maxima, August and Aurelia