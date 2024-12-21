Saudi Arabia condemns violence, in 'solidarity' with Germany after market attack

Photo: AFP

Saudi Arabia expressed "solidarity" with Germany on Friday after one of its nationals was arrested following a deadly car-ramming attack in a Christmas market.

The government expressed "solidarity with the German people and the families of the victims", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on social media platform X, and "affirmed its rejection of violence".

A driver rammed a car into a large crowd of revellers at a Christmas market in central Germany on Friday evening, killing at least two people and injuring more than 60 before he was arrested, authorities said.