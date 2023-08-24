Russia's Putin sends condolences over crash, says Prigozhin was 'talented businessman'

The shooting comes as the US is witnessing a surge in Islamophobic and antisemitic incidents
Russian President Vladimir Putin praised mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin as a talented businessman on Thursday and said he wished to express sincere condolences to the families of those who died in a plane crash a day earlier.
Putin added in televised comments that it was necessary to await the outcome of the official investigation into the crash, in which all 10 people on board were killed, saying the examination would take some time.
ALSO READ:
The shooting comes as the US is witnessing a surge in Islamophobic and antisemitic incidents
He is accused by civil rights groups of amplifying anti-Jewish hatred on his X social media platform
Chinese authorities earlier blamed the increase in respiratory diseases on the lifting of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions
The message confirms pope's intention to travel to Dubai to attend the UN climate change conference on Friday
It is impossible for me to believe that people will stop reading the good stuff and become slaves to frivolous entertainment and digital fancies, for it’s my staunch conviction that the world still has some sensibility in its veins
The concept of 'Q Day' refers to a hypothetical scenario where quantum computers become advanced enough to break most of the encryption that currently secures digital communications and data
Kyiv authorities said five people — including an 11-year-old — were wounded in the capital, where the air raid lasted six hours
Derek Chauvin is serving a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights, as well as a concurrent 22-1/2 years for murder on his conviction in Minnesota state court