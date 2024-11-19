Russian President Putin to visit India; dates being finalised

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India and the dates for his trip are being finalised, the Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Addressing via video confrerening an event in New Delhi organised by Sputnik news outlet, Peskov said, "we hope soon, very soon. We are looking forward to it we will figure out the dates of President Putin to India."

This will be his first visit since the beginning of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia around three years ago.

The Kremlin official's remarks came following talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the margins of the G20 Summit regarding progress in border de-escalation.

Jaishankar expressed pleasure in meeting his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. He also made note of the meeting between the leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Brics Summit in Kazan earlier this year.

Meanwhile, at the Sputnik media event on Tuesday, the Kremlin spokesperson said that Russian President Putin welcomed India-China talks but categorically said that Russia has not played role in this. Putin also welcomed India's mediatory role in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Russian official said.

"We value, efforts from Indian prime minister and he (President Putin) is really thankful to Prime Minister. and is open for anyone able to contribute and forth" Kremlin press secretary Peskov said.

"We don't have any specific plans... But we know that Mr Modi has a very special and pragmatic relationship with President Putin and he is also in contact with the Ukrainian side, so he is able to receive first-hand information... This is very important because it gives Prime Minister Modi the possibility to evaluate the situation objectively..."Peskov said.

Putin and Modi share a good camaraderie as seen during PM Modi's recent visit to Kazan in Russia for the Brics summit. Prior to that, he went on an official visit to Russia this July, marking the first bilateral visit of PM Modi after resuming office for the third time. PM Modi was also conferred with Russia's highest national award "The Order of St. Andrew the Apostle" for his contribution to fostering India-Russia ties.

From a warm hug to driving an electric car for 'dost' PM Modi, the chemistry between the leaders hogged the limelight.