Roche to fast-track weight loss drugs to compete with rivals: Report

It was 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic's 31st win
Swiss drugmaker Roche plans to accelerate the development of its anti-obesity drugs to challenge rivals like Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk in the booming market, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Roche is among a growing number of would-be rivals to Novo and Eli Lilly, whose weight-loss injections have been in feverish demand, with experts boosting their sales forecasts for such treatments to as much as $150 billion by the early 2030s.
Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker told the newspaper that their first obesity drugs would come to market "significantly faster than people are expecting," potentially by 2028.
The company said earlier this month that its second drug candidate, an experimental once-daily pill, which it acquired from its purchase of Carmot Therapeutics yielded positive results in an early-stage trial.
Schinecker told FT that Roche could have "around seven" drugs from the Carmot acquisition, with several in an earlier stage of development.
Roche did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
It was 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic's 31st win
The SLPP decision is a blow to Wickremesinghe, but it doesn't take him out of the race entirely as he is contesting as an independent candidate
The African National Congress lost its absolute parliamentary majority for the first time in May largely due to Zuma's defection
The deadlock over carbon emissions could strain bilateral trade and affect discussions on a free trade agreement, warn analysts
The test, known as Shield, has been available in the US as a laboratory-developed test since 2022 and is available for a self-pay price of $895
US and others call for transparency in vote count
Their earnings could rise by about 20 per cent over two years, according to the media report
20-year-old Lucy took three-month to recuperate after she was found on a beach earlier this year suffering apparent exhaustion