Queen Camilla pledges not to buy new fur, say activists

Published: Wed 15 May 2024, 3:56 PM

Britain's Queen Camilla has promised not to buy any more fur for her wardrobe, according to a letter from Buckingham Palace that animal rights group PETA released Wednesday.

Camilla — a keen fox hunter before it was made illegal in the UK -- follows in the footsteps of late Queen Elizabeth II, who announced she would stop buying fur in 2019.

The letter, on Buckingham Palace headed notepaper, said: "I can confirm that Her Majesty will not procure any new fur garments."

AFP contacted the palace for comment.

PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk welcomed the move as being "right and proper for the monarchy", and said it was in line with the overwhelming majority of British people who also refuse to wear animal fur.

The activist group has been calling for years for the Ministry of Defence to end the use of bearskin for the hats worn by ceremonial guards.

The tall, black hats are worn by the elite regiments, including for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace, and are one of the best-known symbols of the UK.

The MoD has argued that faux fur alternatives do not meet their standards.

Camilla's decision is the latest royal move to address animal welfare concerns, with her husband King Charles III a lifelong environmentalist.

Charles and Camilla were presented this month with the "Coronation Roll", a written record of their coronation last year.

It was the first time it was written on paper rather than vellum from animal skin in its 700-year history.

However, the king and queen wore ermine-trimmed capes and crowns made from stoats at the ceremony.

Camilla's pledge does not require her to stop wearing fur items she already owns.