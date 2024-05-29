President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed by Korean President in official reception ceremony

Official says hillside community in Enga province was almost wiped out when a chunk of Mount Mungalo collapsed
Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea, today welcomed President Sheikh Mohamed, who is on a two-day state visit to the Republic of Korea.
An official reception ceremony was held for President Sheikh Mohamed upon his arrival at the Office of the President in Seoul. The ceremony featured several displays by Korean aircraft, a 21-gun salute, and an honour guard formation.
The national anthems of both the UAE and Republic of Korea were played.
Groups of children performed an Emirati song, while others waved the flags of both countries.
President Sheikh Mohamed's visit was also marked by public celebration, with the streets of Seoul adorned with UAE flags and the city's landmarks illuminated in the colours of the UAE flag.
During the reception, the President also greeted Korean ministers and senior officials in the presence of First Lady Kim Keon-hee.
JD (S) leader and former PM HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna faces three separate cases filed by several women
Negotiators failed to clinch a deal ahead of this week's World Health Assembly
The epicentre was located at a depth of 8 km, said the China Earthquake Networks Centre
Last week, Spain, Ireland and Norway announced to recognise the State of Palestine from May 28, drawing a strong rebuke from Israel
The meeting comes as China seeks to position itself as a mediator in the conflict between Hamas and Israel
The country has one of the wettest climates in the world, with the heaviest downpours concentrated in the humid highland interior
Forecasters predict gusts of up to 130kmph, with heavy rain and winds also lashing neighbouring India