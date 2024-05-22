Prague can extradite Indian murder plot suspect to US

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 11:17 PM

The Czech constitutional court on Wednesday said it had allowed the extradition of an Indian citizen suspected of involvement in an alleged plot to kill a Sikh separatist in the United States.

The US Justice Department last November charged Indian citizen Nikhil Gupta with plotting to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader on US soil.

It alleged an Indian government official was also involved in planning the plot to kill a US citizen of Indian origin.

The Czech top court on Wednesday said it had rejected Gupta's appeal against verdicts passed by lower-instance courts approving his extradition.

The extradition has yet to be approved by the Czech justice minister.