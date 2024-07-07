Pope deplores state of democracy, warns against 'populists'

Pope Francis greets people after attending a mass at Piazza Unita d'Italia in Trieste, Italy, on Sunday. — Reuters

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 3:37 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 3:38 PM

Pope Francis decried the state of democracy and warned against "populists" during a short visit to Trieste in Italy's northeast on Sunday ahead of a 12-day trip to Asia — the longest of his papacy.

"Democracy is not in good health in the world today," Francis said during a speech at the city's convention centre to close a national Catholic event.

Without naming any countries, the pope warned against "ideological temptations and populists" on the day that France holds the second round of a snap parliamentary vote that looks set to see the far right National Rally (RN) party take the largest share of the vote.

"Ideologies are seductive. Some people compare them to the Pied Piper of Hamelin: they seduce but lead you to deny yourself," he said in reference to the German fairytale.

Ahead of last month's European parliament elections, bishops in several countries also warned about the rise of populism and nationalism, with far-right parties already holding the reins to power in Italy, Hungary and the Netherlands.

Francis also urged people to "move away from polarisations that impoverish" and hit out at "self-referential power".