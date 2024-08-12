Poland signs deal for 48 Patriot system launchers

Kagame took the oath of office before Chief Justice Faustin Ntezilyayo, pledging to preserve peace and national sovereignty, and consolidate national unity
Poland signed on Monday a contract with Raytheon Polska and PGZ Huta Stalowa Wola for the production of 48 M903 launchers forming part of Patriot air defence systems worth $1.23 billion, the defence minister said.
"These launchers... will be produced in Poland," Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said during a visit to Sochaczew in central Poland.
Russia's attack on Ukraine in 2022 has made defence a top priority for members of Nato's eastern flank, and Poland has ramped up spending to around four per cent of its GDP this year as it looks to boost its armed forces.
The series created by the elusive street artist has sparked a frenzy of media interest and questions over its meaning
Following the tragedy, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared three days of mourning
Khelif won gold on Friday when she claimed a unanimous points decision win over China's Yang Liu
The Secretary General emphasised that killing displaced civilians during dawn prayers is a crime that surpasses even the usual brutality of the Israeli army
Khelif claimed a unanimous points decision win over China's Yang Liu in the women's 66kg final for her first Olympic medal
It was not immediately clear as to when the victims' bodies would be retrieved, due to the difficult weather conditions in the mountainous area
The quake occurred at 7.28am UAE time, according to National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology