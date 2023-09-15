Plane drops 28,000 feet in air, returns back to airport

Published: Fri 15 Sep 2023, 4:38 PM Last updated: Fri 15 Sep 2023, 5:14 PM

A United Airlines flight, headed from Newark to Rome, plummeted 28,000 feet in just 10 minutes after facing an issue with cabin pressurisation. The flight was returned to Newark Liberty International Airport where it landed safely on Thursday.

The Boeing 777 aircraft took off from Newark at 8.37pm on September 13 but instead of landing at Rome–Fiumicino International Airport, returned to New Jersey at 12.27 am, flight tracker FlightAware data showed.

The data also indicated that the flight’s altitude dropped by around 28,000 feet in 10 minutes before it could make it to the airport.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to an international news outlet that Flight 510 returned to Newark on Thursday as it suffered a 'pressurisation issue'. It was carrying a total of 270 passengers and 14 crew members.

A United Airlines spokesperson said in a statement that the flight was diverted “to address a possible loss of cabin pressure. The flight landed safely and there was never any loss of cabin pressure,” reported another international media outlet.

“The passengers were then flown to Rome in another aircraft,” said the airline.

On Thursday, a VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft veered off the runway at Mumbai airport while landing, causing the temporary closure of the runway and multiple flight diversions.

The flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was landing on runway 27 of the Mumbai airport when it skidded off. An Air India flight from Dubai was diverted towards Ahmedabad, Gujarat while a Vistara flight headed for Mumbai from Dehradun was diverted to Goa Airport.

A local media outlet reported that runway 27 was slippery due to rain when the incident took place and the visibility was around 700 metres.

The runway was reopened after 5pm (UAE time) after receiving clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and necessary safety checks.

ALSO READ: