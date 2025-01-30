US plane crash: Trump blames 'diversity policies' of Biden, Obama for poor air safety standards

Washington, DC police help investigate near the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River. Photo: AFP

US President Donald Trump on Thursday blamed diversity policies under Barack Obama and Joe Biden for poor safety standards after a deadly crash in which a military helicopter collided with a passenger plane carrying 64 people over Washington.

"I put safety first. Obama, Biden and the Democrats put policy first," Trump said. "They actually came out with a directive: 'too white.' And we want the people that are competent."

Trump said the military helicopter was on an "unbelievably bad" trajectory when it collided midair with the passenger plane.

The helicopter was "going at an angle that was unbelievably bad," Trump told a press conference.