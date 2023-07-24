Photos: Mark Zuckerberg earns a blue belt in jiu-jitsu

The 39-year-old billionaire has announced the special achievement on Instagram

Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Instagram

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 4:58 PM

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been awarded his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

The 39-year-old billionaire has announced the special achievement on Instagram with a series of pictures.

Zuckerberg also took the opportunity to extend congratulations to his coach, Dave Camarillo, who himself attained the esteemed 5th-degree black belt.

In his Instagram post, the co-founder of Facebook expressed his appreciation for Camarillo's guidance in both fighting techniques and life lessons. Zuckerberg highlighted how much he has learned through his training with the coach.

In his note, Zuckerberg said, “Congrats, Dave Camarillo, on your 5th-degree black belt. You are a great coach and I have learned so much about fighting and life from training with you. Also honoured to be promoted to compete at blue belt for Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu San Jose team.”

In response to the post, Camarillo said, “Absolutely honoured to know you and learn from you. Thank you for your support and your amazing display of discipline.”

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) is a martial art and combat sport that originated in Brazil during the early 20th century. Having evolved from traditional Japanese Jiu-Jitsu and Judo, it places a significant emphasis on ground fighting and grappling techniques.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has gained widespread popularity thanks to its usage in mixed martial arts (MMA). The expertise in the martial art form is denoted by the colour of the belt worn by the performer. It starts with the white belt, progressing through blue, purple, brown, and culminates in the black belt. It is not uncommon for martial artists to spend over a decade practising Jiu-Jitsu before achieving a black belt.

The post comes at a time when reports of a potential showdown between tech billionaires Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have gone viral. It began when Musk challenged Zuckerberg for a cage fight and Meta CEO did not back down.

ALSO READ: