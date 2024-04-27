Palestinian president, international leaders to hold Gaza 'peace' talks in Riyadh

The broadcaster accepts the resignation of Huw Edwards nine months after he became embroiled in a scandal
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and several international officials will be in Riyadh this week for talks aimed at pushing for a peace agreement in Gaza to be held on the sidelines of a World Economic Forum meeting, the WEF's president said on Saturday.
"We do have the key players now in Riyadh and hopefully the discussions can lead into a process towards reconciliation and peace," Børge Brende said at a news conference in Riyadh, adding that Gaza's humanitarian crisis would be on the agenda.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend the meetings alongside regional leaders including Qatar's prime minister, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Oman's crown prince and Bahraini officials, Brende said.
Egypt's foreign minister, Brende added, would be there to update officials on a round of talks that Egyptian negotiators held in Israel on Friday. These talks were an attempt to restart stalled efforts to end the war in Gaza and return the remaining Israeli hostages.
"There is now a bit of momentum for negotiations on the hostages and also a possible ceasefire," Brende said.
The Centre for Food Safety, Hong Kong has published the list of banned Indian spice variants on its website
Regulations lag pace of climate change. Air pollution kills 860,000 people each year
The two Muslim neighbours were involved in unprecedented tit-for-tat military strikes this year
Attacks online include insults, sexist and sexual comments, and physical threats, including death threats to journalists and their families
AI tools imitating human intelligence are widely used in newsrooms around the world to transcribe sound files, summarise texts and translate
Of these, 90 families, or 468 people, returned over the Torkham crossing, according to the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation
It allows American spy agencies to surveil foreigners abroad using data drawn from US digital infrastructure such as internet service providers