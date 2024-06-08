Palestinian president calls for emergency UN security council session on 'bloody massacre'

The average number of children born to a Japanese woman fell to a fresh low of 1.20 in 2023, reveals data from the health ministry
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called for an emergency UN Security Council session on "the bloody massacre that was carried out by the Israeli forces" at the al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, official news agency WAFA reported on Saturday.
Israeli forces rescued four hostages held by Hamas, since October, in a raid in Gaza on Saturday while over 200 Palestinians were killed in airstrikes in the same area, according to Hamas officials, in one of the bloodiest Israeli assaults of the war.
Palestinian health ministry officials and local medics said that the Israeli military assault in Nuseirat had killed scores of people including women and children.
The government media office in Gaza said later the death toll had risen to at least 210 Palestinians with many more wounded, after medics and health officials gave earlier tolls of up to 100 dead. There was no immediate confirmation of the highest figure from Gaza's health ministry.
Social media footage that Reuters could not immediately verify showed bodies spilling entrails onto bloodstained streets.
